Winch Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,425 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares during the quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in eBay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in shares of eBay by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in eBay during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of eBay by 222.2% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 625 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 23,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $1,351,822.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,354,145.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

EBAY has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered eBay from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson raised their price target on eBay from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist raised their price target on eBay from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on eBay from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.93.

NASDAQ:EBAY traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.85. The company had a trading volume of 114,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,841,831. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.81 and a 52-week high of $65.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.86. The company has a market capitalization of $40.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. eBay had a net margin of 50.42% and a return on equity of 82.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.03%.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

