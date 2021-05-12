Winch Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PHYS. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $332,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 174.5% in the 4th quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 316,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,769,000 after acquiring an additional 200,900 shares during the last quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 273,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,124,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 204,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 35,912 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PHYS traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.51. 41,393 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,043,071. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $13.23 and a 12 month high of $16.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.34.

About Sprott Physical Gold Trust

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

