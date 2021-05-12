Wisconsin Capital Management LLC Purchases 36,249 Shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Wisconsin Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) by 63.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,249 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,249 shares during the quarter. PagSeguro Digital accounts for 1.8% of Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $4,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PAGS. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. lifted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 144.5% in the first quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 359,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,544,000 after purchasing an additional 212,436 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 43,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 2.2% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 755,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,978,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 3.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 11.8% during the first quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. 58.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PagSeguro Digital stock traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.20. 7,669 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,125,309. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a one year low of $21.92 and a one year high of $62.83. The stock has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.87 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.83.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $387.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.38 million. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 8.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised PagSeguro Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $42.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. PagSeguro Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.45.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

