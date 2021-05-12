Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $308 million-$312 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $312.26 million.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Wix.com in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $370.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Wix.com from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Wix.com from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wix.com from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $317.68.

Wix.com stock traded down $51.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $237.97. The stock had a trading volume of 79,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,805. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Wix.com has a 52-week low of $162.18 and a 52-week high of $362.07. The firm has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.47 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $294.18 and a 200 day moving average of $278.54.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $1.00. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 15.92% and a negative return on equity of 46.89%. The company had revenue of $304.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Wix.com will post -3.2 EPS for the current year.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud-based platform products and services in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; Editor X, a website creation platform; and Velo by Wix to create websites and web applications.

