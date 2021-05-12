Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $147.00 to $151.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Woodward traded as high as $130.72 and last traded at $129.02, with a volume of 11322 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $129.93.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WWD. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist boosted their target price on Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.63.

Get Woodward alerts:

In other Woodward news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 2,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.68, for a total value of $240,713.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,886 shares in the company, valued at $904,366.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul Donovan sold 5,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total value of $700,059.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 133,512 shares of company stock valued at $15,977,354. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WWD. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Woodward by 333.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Woodward in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Woodward in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Woodward in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Woodward by 272.1% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $123.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.12.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $581.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.50 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 9.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.162 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. Woodward’s payout ratio is currently 13.32%.

Woodward Company Profile (NASDAQ:WWD)

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.