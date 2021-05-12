Wrapped Bitcoin Hits Market Capitalization of $8.90 Billion (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market cap of $8.90 billion and approximately $583.19 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can now be bought for about $50,981.36 or 1.00603755 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded down 10.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.36 or 0.00048063 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00011614 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.07 or 0.00213258 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001156 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0958 or 0.00000189 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004390 BTC.

DAOstack (GEN) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000496 BTC.

About Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 174,565 coins. The official website for Wrapped Bitcoin is wbtc.network. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC.

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

