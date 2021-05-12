Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Shares Sold by Meyer Handelman Co.

Meyer Handelman Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 51,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,414 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $3,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WH. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 152.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3,647.5% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.33, for a total transaction of $1,633,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $68.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.71.

Shares of WH opened at $72.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.42, a PEG ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.73. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.16 and a twelve month high of $76.04.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a positive return on equity of 21.25%. The business had revenue of $303.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 19.51%.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited service hotels.

