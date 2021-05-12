Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 21.76% and a negative net margin of 102.25%.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.01. 1,923 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,255. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.46. The firm has a market cap of $737.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.48 and a beta of 1.20. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $9.32 and a 52 week high of $21.94.

Several analysts have commented on XENE shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

