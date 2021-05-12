Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) Given Average Recommendation of “Sell” by Brokerages

Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) has received an average recommendation of “Sell” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.50.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on XRX shares. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Xerox from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Cross Research cut shares of Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Xerox from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Xerox from $13.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Get Xerox alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Xerox by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 131,829 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,723 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xerox by 406.8% in the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 173,112 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after buying an additional 138,951 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Xerox by 382.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 105,009 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after buying an additional 83,249 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xerox in the 1st quarter valued at $432,000. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xerox by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 80,005 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after buying an additional 34,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XRX opened at $23.98 on Wednesday. Xerox has a 1 year low of $14.22 and a 1 year high of $26.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.51 and a 200-day moving average of $23.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.64.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The information technology services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.08). Xerox had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Xerox will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Xerox’s payout ratio is 28.17%.

Xerox Company Profile

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.