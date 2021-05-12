Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) Given Average Recommendation of “Sell” by Brokerages

Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) has received an average recommendation of “Sell” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.50.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on XRX shares. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Xerox from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Cross Research cut shares of Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Xerox from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Xerox from $13.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Xerox by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 131,829 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,723 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xerox by 406.8% in the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 173,112 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after buying an additional 138,951 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Xerox by 382.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 105,009 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after buying an additional 83,249 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xerox in the 1st quarter valued at $432,000. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xerox by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 80,005 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after buying an additional 34,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.05% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:XRX opened at $23.98 on Wednesday. Xerox has a 1 year low of $14.22 and a 1 year high of $26.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.51 and a 200-day moving average of $23.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.64.
Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The information technology services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.08). Xerox had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Xerox will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Xerox’s payout ratio is 28.17%.
Xerox Company Profile
Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.
Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.