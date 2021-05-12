XMax (XMX) Market Capitalization Tops $8.49 Million

XMax (CURRENCY:XMX) traded down 11.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. One XMax coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, XMax has traded up 10.5% against the US dollar. XMax has a total market cap of $8.49 million and $2.28 million worth of XMax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.87 or 0.00087070 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00019405 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001984 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $564.98 or 0.01121215 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.17 or 0.00069803 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002202 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.21 or 0.00115516 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,165.28 or 0.10250584 BTC.

XMax Coin Profile

XMax (CRYPTO:XMX) is a coin. It launched on July 3rd, 2018. XMax’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,205,580,112 coins. XMax’s official Twitter account is @XMax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. XMax’s official website is www.xmx.com. The Reddit community for XMax is /r/XMax_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “XMax is an entertainment-focused platform based on the blockchain technology. It acts as an ecosystem that provides the tools (such as modules and templates) to develop entertainment dapps prototypes and it focuses on linking the developers with the users' community. XMX is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and developed by XMax. It can be used to purchase paid content on the platform, including in-game items or services with the intention of trading across different platform integrated games. “

XMax Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMax directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XMax should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XMax using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

