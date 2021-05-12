XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) Stock Price Up 7.4% on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) rose 7.4% during trading on Monday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $67.67 and last traded at $67.67. Approximately 437 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 235,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.99.

The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. XPEL had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 10.55%.

Get XPEL alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on XPEL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on XPEL from $70.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on XPEL from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In related news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.70, for a total transaction of $758,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.39, for a total value of $1,815,260.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,740 shares of company stock worth $5,730,479. Insiders own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in XPEL by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of XPEL by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of XPEL by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in XPEL during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in shares of XPEL by 134.8% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. 19.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 131.63 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

XPEL Company Profile (NASDAQ:XPEL)

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, China, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, and internationally. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software.

Further Reading: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for XPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.