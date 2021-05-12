xRhodium (XRC) Price Hits $4.55 on Top Exchanges

xRhodium (CURRENCY:XRC) traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 12th. One xRhodium coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.55 or 0.00008118 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, xRhodium has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar. xRhodium has a market capitalization of $5.69 million and $3,490.00 worth of xRhodium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get xRhodium alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00011095 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00006606 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000781 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.92 or 0.00039076 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001105 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 27.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002128 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002441 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 26.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.00 or 0.00065969 BTC.

xRhodium Coin Profile

xRhodium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. xRhodium’s total supply is 1,329,615 coins and its circulating supply is 1,249,615 coins. xRhodium’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinRh.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Rhodium is a new crypto commodity, rare, limited and resistant cryptocurrency to store value for the future. It aims to provide not just a payment method, but a real, valuable commodity, which will become a prosperous investment element along with BTC. Bitcoin Rhodium uses its unique blockchain with a total supply of 2.1 million XRC. It is programmed in C# language and is POW only. All long-term holders are eligible for the Strong Hands program which guarantees significant ROI every 3-month cycle. P2P Bitcoin Rhodium-Metals Market which will connect the crypto world with the world of traditional investment is currently being developed to reinforce Bitcoin Rhodium’s use case. “

Buying and Selling xRhodium

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as xRhodium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire xRhodium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase xRhodium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for xRhodium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for xRhodium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.