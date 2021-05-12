XRP (XRP) One Day Volume Tops $7.72 Billion

XRP (CURRENCY:XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 12th. One XRP coin can currently be bought for about $1.44 or 0.00002565 BTC on exchanges. XRP has a total market capitalization of $50.53 billion and $7.72 billion worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, XRP has traded down 2.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $340.14 or 0.00606296 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.13 or 0.00069743 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $138.66 or 0.00247154 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004018 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $663.93 or 0.01183458 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00034809 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $468.50 or 0.00835107 BTC.

XRP Coin Profile

XRP’s genesis date was January 1st, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,997,364,318 coins and its circulating supply is 35,108,326,973 coins. XRP’s official Twitter account is @Ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for XRP is /r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for XRP is www.xrpchat.com. XRP’s official website is ripple.com/xrp.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ledger and ConsensusThe Ripple protocol is, at its core, a shared public database. This database includes a ledger, which serves to track accounts and the balances associated with them. The ledger is a distributed database — a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions in the Ripple protocol. It is continually and automatically updated by the Ripple Transaction Protocol (RTXP) so that an identical ledger exists on thousands of servers around the world. At any time, anybody can review the ledger and see a record of all activity on the Ripple protocol. When changes are made to the ledger, computers connected to the Ripple protocol will mutually agree to the changes via a process called consensus. The Ripple protocol reaches consensus globally within seconds of a change being made. The consensus finding process is the engineering breakthrough that allows for fast, secure, and decentralized transaction settlement on the Ripple protocol. The World’s First Distributed ExchangeNo one owns or controls the Ripple protocol. It runs on computers around the world, all working together to continually maintain a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions. Distributed networks offer many efficiencies over centralized networks. Because the network is “self-clearing”, it eliminates the need for a centralized network operator (and gets rid of the associated layer of fees). Because there is no single point of failure, distributed networks are more reliable. They also tend to be more secure, due to their open source nature. “

XRP Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XRP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XRP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

