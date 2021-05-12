XYO Trading Down 1.8% Over Last Week (XYO)

XYO (CURRENCY:XYO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 12th. During the last week, XYO has traded down 1.8% against the dollar. One XYO coin can now be bought for $0.0053 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. XYO has a total market cap of $68.57 million and $464,931.00 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get XYO alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.39 or 0.00084474 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.58 or 0.00018858 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001783 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $514.51 or 0.00917121 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.29 or 0.00062912 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 26.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002099 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.16 or 0.00062666 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.42 or 0.00109479 BTC.

XYO Coin Profile

XYO is a coin. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 coins and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 coins. The Reddit community for XYO is /r/XYONetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for XYO is xyo.network. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @XYOracleNetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “The XYO Network solves the problem of location verification by creating a layered location verification service that is effective across device classes and smart contract protocols. XYO is an ERC20 utility token that powers XYO Network's ecosystem. “

XYO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XYO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XYO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XYO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.