Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Trading Down 6.3%

Shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) traded down 6.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $32.05 and last traded at $32.05. 784 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 302,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.20.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $67.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.38.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.97 and a beta of 1.36.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.14. As a group, research analysts forecast that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Thomas Gad sold 7,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.79, for a total value of $257,530.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,530. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $639,520. 38.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 171.9% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 137.2% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

