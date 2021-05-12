Yanzhou Coal Mining (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) Sets New 12-Month High at $14.22

Shares of Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.22 and last traded at $14.00, with a volume of 13839 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.16.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Yanzhou Coal Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC cut Yanzhou Coal Mining from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Yanzhou Coal Mining from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.45.

Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Profile (OTCMKTS:YZCAY)

Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited primarily engages in the mining, preparation, and sale of coal in China and internationally. It offers thermal, PCI, and coking coal for electric power, metallurgy and chemical industry, etc.; produces and sells coal chemicals, including methanol, liquid wax, stable light hydrocarbon, acetic acid, ethyl acetate, etc., as well as electricity and related heat supply services; and explores for potash mineral.

