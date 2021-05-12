YF Link (YFL) Market Capitalization Hits $15.78 Million

YF Link (CURRENCY:YFL) traded down 7.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 12th. YF Link has a total market cap of $15.78 million and $68,331.00 worth of YF Link was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, YF Link has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar. One YF Link coin can currently be purchased for $306.33 or 0.00564022 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.85 or 0.00084426 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.40 or 0.00019152 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $573.40 or 0.01055761 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.03 or 0.00070024 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002112 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.50 or 0.00111403 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.38 or 0.00061458 BTC.

YF Link Coin Profile

YF Link is a coin. YF Link’s total supply is 52,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,503 coins. The official website for YF Link is yflink.io. YF Link’s official Twitter account is @YFLinkio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for YF Link is medium.com/yflink.

According to CryptoCompare, “The YFLINK or YFL governance token was introduced on August the 7th and fuses the LINK token with YFI liquidity mining mechanics. The YFI liquidity mining yield aggregator mechanics themselves were introduced recently in the form of the yearn.finance YFI token. “

Buying and Selling YF Link

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YF Link directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YF Link should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YF Link using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

