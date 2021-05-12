YIELD App Tops 24 Hour Volume of $869,062.00 (YLD)

YIELD App (CURRENCY:YLD) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 12th. YIELD App has a market cap of $77.99 million and approximately $869,062.00 worth of YIELD App was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YIELD App coin can currently be purchased for about $0.74 or 0.00001310 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, YIELD App has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get YIELD App alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.97 or 0.00084585 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.70 or 0.00018867 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 26.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $555.14 or 0.00978905 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.09 or 0.00068929 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002064 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.44 or 0.00110111 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.41 or 0.00062443 BTC.

About YIELD App

YIELD App (YLD) is a coin. YIELD App’s total supply is 119,871,747 coins and its circulating supply is 104,938,677 coins. YIELD App’s official Twitter account is @YieldApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for YIELD App is www.yield.app. YIELD App’s official message board is yieldapp.medium.com. The Reddit community for YIELD App is https://reddit.com/r/Yield_App and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield is a P2P, non-custodial lending dapp that, unlike others, also incentivizes borrowers for successfully managing a loan to term. What that means is if you borrow on Yield and pay back on time, you're eligible to claim a proportionate amount of YLD tokens similar to how a lender gets interest in return. YLD is an ERC-20 token that is used for lowering 25% off their user fees increasing the YLD per loan borrowers can claim *reducing the collateral liquidation ratios (the difference between active and defaulted is often less than a percent) *100% of the fees on the platform are used to buyback and burn the token “

YIELD App Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YIELD App directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YIELD App should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YIELD App using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for YIELD App Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YIELD App and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.