Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) Announces Earnings Results

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) released its earnings results on Monday. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Yield10 Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 347.89% and a negative net margin of 1,861.39%.

Shares of Yield10 Bioscience stock traded down $0.58 on Wednesday, hitting $7.92. The stock had a trading volume of 66,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,988. Yield10 Bioscience has a 52-week low of $4.16 and a 52-week high of $23.49. The stock has a market cap of $38.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 2.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.60.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on YTEN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yield10 Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 17th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on Yield10 Bioscience from $12.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Yield10 Bioscience Company Profile

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc, an agricultural bioscience company, engages in developing technologies to enable step-change increases in crop yield in the United States and Canada. The company, through its Trait Factory, is involved in developing oilseed Camelina to produce proprietary products; and high value seed traits for the agriculture and food industries.

