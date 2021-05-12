YVS.Finance Price Tops $3.28 on Major Exchanges (YVS)

YVS.Finance (CURRENCY:YVS) traded 20% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 12th. One YVS.Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.28 or 0.00006035 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, YVS.Finance has traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar. YVS.Finance has a total market capitalization of $1.70 million and approximately $738,292.00 worth of YVS.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get YVS.Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001842 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $300.46 or 0.00553528 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.97 or 0.00071798 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.95 or 0.00250461 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 37.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003960 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $654.59 or 0.01205940 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.52 or 0.00034127 BTC.

YVS.Finance Coin Profile

YVS.Finance was first traded on December 10th, 2020. YVS.Finance’s total supply is 1,853,611 coins and its circulating supply is 518,641 coins. The official website for YVS.Finance is yvs.finance. YVS.Finance’s official Twitter account is @YVSFinance.

According to CryptoCompare, “YVS.Finance is a yield-farming, vaults and staking deflationary token with no admin control. All functions pre-programmed in smart contracts, from the pre-sale to the last token distributed. “

YVS.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YVS.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YVS.Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YVS.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for YVS.Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YVS.Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.