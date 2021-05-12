Z (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Z (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Z Holdings Corporation engages in media and commerce businesses through its subsidiaries. The company’s Media Business segment offers Internet-based advertising-related services, such as paid search, display advertising and other advertising related services, information listing services and other corporate services. The Commerce Business segment provides e-commerce related, membership, and settlement and finance related services. Z Holdings Corporation, formerly known as Yahoo Japan Cp, is based in Tokyo, Japan. “

YAHOY has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Z from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Z in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

YAHOY opened at $8.42 on Wednesday. Z has a 52-week low of $7.97 and a 52-week high of $14.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.83 and its 200-day moving average is $11.72. The firm has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.07 and a beta of 1.28.

Z Company Profile

