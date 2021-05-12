Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.94 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) will post sales of $3.94 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Arbutus Biopharma’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $11.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.83 million. Arbutus Biopharma posted sales of $1.51 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 160.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Arbutus Biopharma will report full year sales of $15.17 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.52 million to $48.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $22.49 million, with estimates ranging from $7.99 million to $85.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Arbutus Biopharma.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02.

ABUS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.25.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 725,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. 28.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ABUS opened at $2.75 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.24 and its 200-day moving average is $3.66. The firm has a market cap of $265.07 million, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 3.15. Arbutus Biopharma has a 12-month low of $1.45 and a 12-month high of $9.02.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-729, a proprietary subcutaneously-delivered RNA interference product candidate, which in an ongoing Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial targeted to hepatocytes that inhibits viral replication and reduces various HBV antigens using novel covalently conjugated GalNAc delivery technology; and AB-836, an oral capsid inhibitor that suppresses HBV DNA replication.

