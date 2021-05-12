Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.94 Million

Posted by on May 12th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect that Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) will post sales of $3.94 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Arbutus Biopharma’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $11.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.83 million. Arbutus Biopharma posted sales of $1.51 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 160.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Arbutus Biopharma will report full year sales of $15.17 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.52 million to $48.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $22.49 million, with estimates ranging from $7.99 million to $85.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Arbutus Biopharma.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02.

ABUS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.25.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 725,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. 28.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ABUS opened at $2.75 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.24 and its 200-day moving average is $3.66. The firm has a market cap of $265.07 million, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 3.15. Arbutus Biopharma has a 12-month low of $1.45 and a 12-month high of $9.02.

About Arbutus Biopharma

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-729, a proprietary subcutaneously-delivered RNA interference product candidate, which in an ongoing Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial targeted to hepatocytes that inhibits viral replication and reduces various HBV antigens using novel covalently conjugated GalNAc delivery technology; and AB-836, an oral capsid inhibitor that suppresses HBV DNA replication.

Further Reading: What is Blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arbutus Biopharma (ABUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS)

Receive News & Ratings for Arbutus Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbutus Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.