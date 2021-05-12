Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $286.00 Million

Brokerages expect Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) to post $286.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cantel Medical’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $297.30 million and the lowest is $274.70 million. Cantel Medical reported sales of $236.93 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cantel Medical will report full-year sales of $1.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.20 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cantel Medical.

Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.29. Cantel Medical had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $294.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on CMD. Sidoti downgraded Cantel Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC cut Cantel Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cantel Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.20.

In other news, Director Ann E. Berman sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.41, for a total value of $453,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,743.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMD. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Cantel Medical by 149.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cantel Medical in the first quarter worth approximately $110,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Cantel Medical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Cantel Medical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Cantel Medical in the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. 95.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cantel Medical stock traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.75. The company had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,583. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.03. Cantel Medical has a 12 month low of $29.34 and a 12 month high of $89.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 102.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.54.

Cantel Medical Company Profile

Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention and control products and services for the healthcare market. The company's Medical segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; disinfectants and sterilants; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets and transport systems; manual cleaning products; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; and technical maintenance services.

