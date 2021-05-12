Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Will Announce Earnings of $1.83 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) will post earnings of $1.83 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for The Middleby’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.02 and the lowest is $1.49. The Middleby posted earnings per share of $0.55 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 232.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Middleby will report full year earnings of $7.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.55 to $7.90. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $8.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.62 to $9.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow The Middleby.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.16. The Middleby had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $758.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.50 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The Middleby’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

MIDD has been the topic of several analyst reports. CL King raised shares of The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on The Middleby from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on The Middleby from $190.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on The Middleby from $195.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Middleby from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.44.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in shares of The Middleby by 137.7% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 6,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 3,839 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 95,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,275,000 after acquiring an additional 17,771 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in The Middleby by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 350,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,271 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in The Middleby by 4.8% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 363,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,286,000 after purchasing an additional 16,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in The Middleby in the fourth quarter valued at $642,000.

Shares of NASDAQ MIDD opened at $179.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.58 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $171.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.11. The Middleby has a 1-year low of $54.21 and a 1-year high of $186.20.

The Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

