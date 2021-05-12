Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) will report ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Yatra Online’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.03). The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Yatra Online will report full year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.05). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Yatra Online.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on YTRA shares. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Yatra Online from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yatra Online from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Sidoti increased their price target on Yatra Online from $2.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ YTRA opened at $1.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Yatra Online has a 1-year low of $0.54 and a 1-year high of $2.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.31 and its 200-day moving average is $2.05.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yatra Online in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Yatra Online by 450.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 34,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 28,578 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yatra Online by 109.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 91,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 47,937 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yatra Online in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Yatra Online by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 2,138,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,982,000 after purchasing an additional 500,020 shares in the last quarter. 42.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yatra Online Company Profile

Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. It operates through Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages segments. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, cab bookings, and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers.

