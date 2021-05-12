Zacks: Analysts Expect The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) Will Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.45 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for The First of Long Island’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.46. The First of Long Island also posted earnings of $0.45 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that The First of Long Island will report full-year earnings of $1.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $1.88. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.98. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The First of Long Island.

The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45. The First of Long Island had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 10.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 2nd.

FLIC stock remained flat at $$22.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 6,415 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,592. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The First of Long Island has a one year low of $12.35 and a one year high of $22.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.84. The company has a market cap of $536.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. The First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.43%.

In related news, Director Milbrey Rennie Taylor sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total value of $44,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,650.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLIC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in The First of Long Island by 8.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,006,759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,644,000 after purchasing an additional 157,313 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of The First of Long Island during the first quarter worth approximately $1,704,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of The First of Long Island by 294.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 67,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 50,563 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of The First of Long Island by 292,187.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,766 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 46,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its holdings in shares of The First of Long Island by 129.5% during the fourth quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 63,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 35,802 shares in the last quarter. 56.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The First of Long Island

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, interest on lawyer accounts, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market accounts.

