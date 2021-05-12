Zacks: Analysts Expect Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $271.88 Million

Analysts predict that Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) will announce sales of $271.88 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Uniti Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $272.05 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $271.70 million. Uniti Group reported sales of $266.82 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Uniti Group will report full-year sales of $1.09 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.12 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Uniti Group.

Get Uniti Group alerts:

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.41).

UNIT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Uniti Group from $6.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Uniti Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Uniti Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNIT. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 107,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 17,300 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 17,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 5,850 shares during the period. Centre Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uniti Group in the 4th quarter valued at $615,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Uniti Group by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,491,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,496,000 after purchasing an additional 389,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Uniti Group by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 322,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,787,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. 80.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:UNIT opened at $10.49 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.30. Uniti Group has a twelve month low of $7.67 and a twelve month high of $13.40. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is 28.85%.

About Uniti Group

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Uniti Group (UNIT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Uniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.