Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $71.64 Million

Equities research analysts expect BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) to report sales of $71.64 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for BGSF’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $69.83 million to $73.45 million. BGSF reported sales of $62.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that BGSF will report full year sales of $304.16 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $302.36 million to $305.95 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $328.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover BGSF.

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.07). BGSF had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 18.50%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded BGSF from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BGSF from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BGSF. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of BGSF by 310.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BGSF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BGSF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BGSF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BGSF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Institutional investors own 46.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BGSF traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,523. BGSF has a 12-month low of $7.26 and a 12-month high of $16.91. The stock has a market cap of $133.30 million, a PE ratio of 71.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.91 and its 200 day moving average is $13.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. BGSF’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.95%.

BGSF Company Profile

BGSF Inc provides workforce solutions and placement services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment offers skilled IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Peoplesoft, Hyperion, Oracle, One Stream, cyber, project management, and other IT workforce solutions, as well as finance, accounting, legal, human resource, and related support personnel.

