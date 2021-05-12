Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) to Post $0.83 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) will report earnings of $0.83 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.85. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners reported earnings of ($0.21) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 495.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will report full year earnings of $3.45 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.43 to $3.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Brookfield Infrastructure Partners.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 0.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share.

BIP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James set a $65.00 target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.90.

Shares of BIP stock opened at $53.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.98 and a 200-day moving average of $51.59. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a one year low of $37.41 and a one year high of $55.54. The company has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -198.70 and a beta of 0.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,085.71%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $350,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 24.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 60,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after acquiring an additional 11,898 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.0% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 870,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,472,000 after acquiring an additional 8,252 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management increased its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 153,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,184,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1,972.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 242,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,940,000 after purchasing an additional 230,846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The Utilities segment operates approximately 4,200 kilometers (km) of natural gas pipelines; 2,000 km of electricity transmission lines; and 6.9 million electricity and natural gas connections, as well as 1.5 million installed smart meters; and 330,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

