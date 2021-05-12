Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) to Announce $0.03 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) will announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Comtech Telecommunications’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.02. Comtech Telecommunications posted earnings per share of ($0.16) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 118.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comtech Telecommunications will report full-year earnings of ($2.67) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.74) to ($2.60). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Comtech Telecommunications.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $161.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.10 million. Comtech Telecommunications had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 14.65%. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMTL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Comtech Telecommunications from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMTL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 8.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,222,944 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $104,897,000 after buying an additional 311,380 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 78.8% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,076,990 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,752,000 after acquiring an additional 474,612 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 1,540.2% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 820,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,967,000 after purchasing an additional 770,100 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,205,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $542,000. 78.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CMTL traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.57. 809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,651. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $588.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.70. Comtech Telecommunications has a twelve month low of $12.96 and a twelve month high of $30.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. Comtech Telecommunications’s payout ratio is 51.95%.

Comtech Telecommunications Company Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies covering 911 call routing solutions that allow cellular carriers and over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

