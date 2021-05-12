Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $404.84 Million

Analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) will post $404.84 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Healthcare Services Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $404.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $405.50 million. Healthcare Services Group reported sales of $452.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group will report full year sales of $1.64 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.67 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Healthcare Services Group.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 5.04%. The firm had revenue of $407.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on HCSG. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Healthcare Services Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Healthcare Services Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.80.

NASDAQ:HCSG traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.32. The company had a trading volume of 8,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,405. Healthcare Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.05 and a fifty-two week high of $35.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 0.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.207 dividend. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.25%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Healthcare Services Group by 527.3% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 941 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Healthcare Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in Healthcare Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in Healthcare Services Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Healthcare Services Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

