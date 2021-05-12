Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) to Post $0.40 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) to announce $0.40 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nomad Foods’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.43. Nomad Foods reported earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nomad Foods will report full year earnings of $1.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $1.92. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.18. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Nomad Foods.

Get Nomad Foods alerts:

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The business had revenue of $707.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Nomad Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NOMD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nomad Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.33.

NOMD stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.51. 10,103 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 798,452. Nomad Foods has a 52 week low of $20.21 and a 52 week high of $29.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 0.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Nomad Foods by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Nomad Foods by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 20,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its stake in Nomad Foods by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 10,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its stake in Nomad Foods by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 149,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,745,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its stake in Nomad Foods by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. 67.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Limited produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

See Also: Percentage Gainers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nomad Foods (NOMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.