Zacks: Brokerages Expect Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.54 Billion

Brokerages expect Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) to announce sales of $2.54 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Alcoa’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.49 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.62 billion. Alcoa posted sales of $2.15 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alcoa will report full-year sales of $10.48 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.28 billion to $10.97 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $10.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.40 billion to $11.34 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Alcoa.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.33. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 5.83% and a negative net margin of 5.03%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Alcoa’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Alcoa from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Alcoa from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Alcoa from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. TheStreet upgraded Alcoa from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.80.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Heeter sold 12,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $433,391.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,321,061.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 2,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total value of $87,091.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,192.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 301,370 shares of company stock valued at $10,214,547.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Alcoa by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Alcoa by 181.2% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in Alcoa during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Alcoa by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Alcoa by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,287,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE AA traded down $1.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.81. The company had a trading volume of 247,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,774,452. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.76. Alcoa has a 12 month low of $6.38 and a 12 month high of $44.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.37 and a beta of 2.51.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses.

