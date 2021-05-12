Zacks: Brokerages Expect South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $266.44 Million

Equities research analysts expect that South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) will report $266.44 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for South Jersey Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $251.61 million and the highest is $282.00 million. South Jersey Industries posted sales of $259.96 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that South Jersey Industries will report full year sales of $1.53 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.62 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.74 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover South Jersey Industries.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 8.95%.

SJI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded South Jersey Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of South Jersey Industries from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of South Jersey Industries in a report on Friday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of South Jersey Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised South Jersey Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.38.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in South Jersey Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 53.3% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 135.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in South Jersey Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in South Jersey Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

SJI stock traded down $0.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.89. 33,446 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,031,366. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.18 and a 200-day moving average of $23.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.32. South Jersey Industries has a 1 year low of $18.24 and a 1 year high of $29.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.303 per share. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. This is a boost from South Jersey Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. South Jersey Industries’s payout ratio is presently 108.04%.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

