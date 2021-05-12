Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AIR FRANCE-KLM is an airline company. The Company’s core business is passenger transport, cargo transport, and aircraft maintenance services. The Group is the world leader in terms of international passenger traffic; and its cargo activity (not including integrators) and is one of the world’s major maintenance service providers. The Group structure is simple: a holding company with two airline subsidiaries. Air France-KLM has established a set of clearly defined commitments to ensure that its strategy of profitable growth goes hand in hand with environmental quality and social progress. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AFLYY. HSBC raised shares of Air France-KLM from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a sell rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Monday, March 15th. Berenberg Bank restated a sell rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Monday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a sell rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $6.75.

OTCMKTS AFLYY opened at $5.47 on Tuesday. Air France-KLM has a twelve month low of $3.09 and a twelve month high of $7.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.75.

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The transportation company reported ($3.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter. Air France-KLM had a negative net margin of 38.76% and a negative return on equity of 678.23%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Air France-KLM will post -17.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air France-KLM Company Profile

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

