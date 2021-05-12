Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) to Hold

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fidelity National Title Group, Inc. is a leading provider of title insurance, specialty insurance and claims management services. FNT is one of the nation’s largest title insurance companies through its title insurance underwriters. FNT also provides flood insurance, personal lines insurance and home warranty insurance through it specialty insurance business. FNT also is a leading provider of outsourced claims management services to large corporate and public sector entities through its minority-owned subsidiary, Sedgwick CMS. “

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on FNF. Truist boosted their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fidelity National Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

Shares of NYSE FNF traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,210,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,945,987. Fidelity National Financial has a one year low of $23.58 and a one year high of $47.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.27. The stock has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.32.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.28. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Fidelity National Financial’s revenue was up 92.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Cary H. Thompson sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total value of $414,810.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,388,660.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William P. Foley II sold 251,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total value of $10,919,656.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,853,160 shares in the company, valued at $210,530,080.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 478,055 shares of company stock worth $20,118,285 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,352,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,152,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335,739 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 6,197,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,978,000 after purchasing an additional 405,605 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,172,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,190,000 after purchasing an additional 658,818 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,490,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,530,000 after acquiring an additional 206,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,971,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,303,000 after acquiring an additional 351,536 shares in the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fidelity National Financial (FNF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.