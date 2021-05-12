Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) to Hold

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Revolve Group, Inc. is an e-commerce fashion company. It markets and sells men’s and women’s designer apparels, shoes and accessories. The company offers jackets, pants, shorts, skirts, sweaters, tops, shoes and jewelry products. Revolve Group, Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

RVLV has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Barclays raised their target price on Revolve Group from $23.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Revolve Group from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Revolve Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Revolve Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Revolve Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.21.

RVLV opened at $50.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.36. Revolve Group has a 1 year low of $12.90 and a 1 year high of $59.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.17, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.83.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 31.18% and a net margin of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $178.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Revolve Group will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO David Pujades sold 5,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total transaction of $214,124.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,211. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 2,117,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $81,745,613.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,817,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RVLV. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Revolve Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Revolve Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 50.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 3,351.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748 shares during the last quarter. 32.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

