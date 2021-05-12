Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage medical dermatology company. It develops and manufactures pharmaceutical products for the treatment of skin diseases such as molluscum contagiosum and dermatology. Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in PA, United States. “

Get Verrica Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRCA opened at $11.11 on Friday. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $6.02 and a 12 month high of $18.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.14. The firm has a market cap of $305.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 2.30.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.10). Equities analysts predict that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Paul B. Manning purchased 739,830 shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.75 per share, with a total value of $10,912,492.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRCA. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 317.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,407 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.97% of the company’s stock.

About Verrica Pharmaceuticals

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a dermatology therapeutics company, develops and commercializes treatments for people with skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate includes VP-102 for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; which has completed phase II clinical trial for treating common warts; and that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of external genital warts.

Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Verrica Pharmaceuticals (VRCA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Verrica Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verrica Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.