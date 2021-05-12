Zacks Investment Research Lowers Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) to Hold

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc is a specialty pharmaceutical company. Its product pipeline consists of hospital and paediatrics. Hospital segment provides Bloxiverz(R), Vazculep(R) and Akovaz(TM). Paediatrics segment provides Karbinal (TM) ER, AcipHex(R) Sprinkle and Flexichamber(TM). The company operates primarily in Ireland, USA and France. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc, formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA, is headquartered in Lyon, France. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Avadel Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVDL traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.21. 25,948 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 438,137. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.83 and a fifty-two week high of $10.32. The company has a quick ratio of 12.24, a current ratio of 12.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $480.00 million, a PE ratio of 41.05 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.59.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.09. Avadel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 38.70%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 6,650 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. 53.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

