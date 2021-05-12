Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Belden (NYSE:BDC) to Buy

Belden (NYSE:BDC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $58.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.08% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Belden Inc is engaged in the design, manufacture and retail of cable, connectivity, and networking products in markets including industrial automation, enterprise, transportation, infrastructure, and consumer electronics. The Company’s products find its application in the industrial automation, enterprise, education, healthcare, entertainment and broadcast, sound and security, transportation, infrastructure, consumer electronics and other industries. Belden has manufacturing capabilities in North America, Europe, and Asia, and a market presence in nearly every region of the world. Belden Inc is based in St. Louis, Missouri. “

BDC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Belden from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet upgraded Belden from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.60.

NYSE:BDC traded down $1.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.54. 205,329 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,708. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.85. Belden has a 12 month low of $26.48 and a 12 month high of $54.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.28. Belden had a positive return on equity of 15.55% and a negative net margin of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $536.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Belden will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its position in shares of Belden by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,038,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,097,000 after buying an additional 146,351 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Belden by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 716,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,809,000 after buying an additional 44,401 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Belden by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Belden by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 138,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,144,000 after purchasing an additional 28,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Belden by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 265,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,766,000 after purchasing an additional 11,641 shares in the last quarter.

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, fiber, and home and building automation.

