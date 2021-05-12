Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) to Buy

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $36.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.11% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Howmet Aerospace Inc. is a provider of advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. The Company’s primary businesses focus on jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems and titanium structural parts for aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation. Howmet Aerospace Inc., formerly known as Arconic Inc, is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on HWM. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Howmet Aerospace has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.60.

Shares of HWM traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.40. 3,895,538 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,348,333. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.06 and a 200 day moving average of $27.67. Howmet Aerospace has a one year low of $9.87 and a one year high of $33.89.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 658.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,315,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,691,000 after buying an additional 4,614,715 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth about $113,322,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,632,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831,040 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 398.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,848,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,375 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,286,000. Institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

