Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) to “Hold”

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $27.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.88% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Sally Beauty has outpaced the industry in the past three months. The company is focused on augmenting its online business amid the pandemic. Notably, Sally Beauty’s global e-commerce sales surged 56% year over year in second-quarter fiscal 2021. Also, the company is on track with its Transformation Plan to improve customers’ experience, strengthen e-commerce capacities, curtail costs and enhance retail fundamentals. Apart from these, Sally Beauty intends to strengthen its business on the back of strategic acquisitions. However, Sally Beauty is battling with escalated SG&A expenses. The company’s SG&A expenses, including COVID-19 related net costs, increased $7.8 million in the quarter. In its last earnings call, management highlighted that for the second half of 2021, it expects SG&A dollars to increase year over year.”

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sally Beauty in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Sally Beauty in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Sally Beauty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.60.

SBH opened at $23.71 on Monday. Sally Beauty has a twelve month low of $8.27 and a twelve month high of $25.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.47. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.54.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.42. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 3.22% and a negative return on equity of 535.36%. The firm had revenue of $926.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sally Beauty will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 104,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 20,695 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,767,884 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $231,693,000 after buying an additional 5,238,927 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 396.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,199,782 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,686,000 after buying an additional 1,756,538 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 51,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 23,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Sally Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at $968,000.

Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

