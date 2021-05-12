Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) to “Buy”

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Tecnoglass from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Tecnoglass in a report on Sunday, March 7th. Raymond James raised shares of Tecnoglass from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Tecnoglass from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Tecnoglass from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Shares of TGLS stock opened at $16.76 on Wednesday. Tecnoglass has a 12-month low of $3.45 and a 12-month high of $18.22. The firm has a market cap of $799.03 million, a P/E ratio of 46.56, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.16 and a 200-day moving average of $8.28.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.13. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 20.49%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tecnoglass will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tecnoglass during the fourth quarter valued at about $561,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tecnoglass during the fourth quarter valued at about $139,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 14.4% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 39,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 4,965 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after buying an additional 36,098 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 139,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 32,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.64% of the company’s stock.

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

