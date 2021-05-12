Zeepin (ZPT) Price Reaches $0.0019 on Major Exchanges

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded down 44.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. Zeepin has a total market capitalization of $966,681.71 and approximately $464,765.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Zeepin has traded 21.3% higher against the dollar. One Zeepin coin can now be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001920 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.72 or 0.00072410 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 28.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $275.60 or 0.00529072 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.53 or 0.00256342 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 35.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004129 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $633.61 or 0.01216325 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00034515 BTC.

Zeepin Profile

Zeepin launched on January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The official message board for Zeepin is medium.com/@zeepin. The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zeepin’s official website is www.zeepin.io. Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeepin is a decentralized innovation community, is dedicated to promoting highly efficient circulation of innovation assets. Zeepin aims to create a fair and efficient creative ecosystem, which can be understood as a public facility in the blockchain field and has various kinds of tools (dApp) anyone can use. The ZPT token is a NEO-based token that will serve as the utility token and currency of the ecosystem. “

Zeepin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeepin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zeepin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

