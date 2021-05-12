ZENZO (ZNZ) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $2,601.00

ZENZO (CURRENCY:ZNZ) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. ZENZO has a total market capitalization of $1.61 million and $2,601.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ZENZO has traded up 5.4% against the US dollar. One ZENZO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000208 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003061 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.08 or 0.00073854 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.59 or 0.00069388 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002508 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.12 or 0.00322046 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.51 or 0.00042276 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000482 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001797 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00009919 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004222 BTC.

About ZENZO

ZENZO is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 25,817,180 coins and its circulating supply is 13,854,782 coins. ZENZO’s official website is www.zenzo.io. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ZENZO is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @zenzo_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

ZENZO Coin Trading

