Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Bought by Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 55,747 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $8,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZBH. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.68.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, Director Arthur J. Higgins bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $171.58 per share, for a total transaction of $171,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,400 shares in the company, valued at $583,372. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH traded down $1.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $165.75. The company had a trading volume of 15,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,203,129. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $34.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,047.25, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.78 and a 12-month high of $180.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $169.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.15.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.20%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T.

