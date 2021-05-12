Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Price Target Increased to $200.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its price target upped by Raymond James from $187.00 to $200.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $176.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $173.68.

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $167.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $169.05 and its 200 day moving average is $157.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $34.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,047.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. Zimmer Biomet has a one year low of $108.78 and a one year high of $180.36.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 12.20%.

In related news, Director Arthur J. Higgins bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $171.58 per share, with a total value of $171,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,400 shares in the company, valued at $583,372. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZBH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,395,694 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,988,683,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738,953 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 128.8% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,867,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $595,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176,989 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth $304,733,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 78.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,905,413 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $305,019,000 after purchasing an additional 839,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,455,992 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $224,701,000 after purchasing an additional 406,268 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T.

