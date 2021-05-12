Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 7.600-8.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.720. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.01 billion-$8.22 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.97 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Zimmer Biomet has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $173.68.

Shares of NYSE ZBH traded down $4.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $167.55. 1,399,810 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,203,129. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Zimmer Biomet has a 1 year low of $108.78 and a 1 year high of $180.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $169.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.15. The company has a market capitalization of $34.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,047.25, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.18. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 12.20%.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, Director Arthur J. Higgins purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $171.58 per share, with a total value of $171,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,400 shares in the company, valued at $583,372. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T.

