ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) Shares Acquired by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) by 303.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 34,004 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in ZIOPHARM Oncology were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 262.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 9,172 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,419,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,577,000 after buying an additional 27,088 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 96.5% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 20,881 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 10,254 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in ZIOPHARM Oncology during the fourth quarter worth $177,000. 48.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZIOPHARM Oncology stock opened at $3.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.46. The company has a market capitalization of $668.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 2.28. ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.06 and a fifty-two week high of $5.95.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on ZIOPHARM Oncology from $5.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective (down from $7.00) on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a report on Thursday, March 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.63.

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies to treat patients with cancer. The company develops Sleeping Beauty platform, which is based on the non-viral genetic engineering of immune cells using a transposon/transposase system to engineer T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12 to stimulate expression of interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

