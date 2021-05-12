Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,827,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,528 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.38% of Zoetis worth $302,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $763,474,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,036,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,075,000 after buying an additional 3,017,046 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,645,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,754,791,000 after buying an additional 1,386,823 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,720,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,739,311,000 after buying an additional 1,291,599 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,634,000. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZTS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $166.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.18.

In related news, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,054 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total transaction of $331,002.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,173.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total value of $1,979,919.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,282 shares in the company, valued at $6,173,019.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,746 shares of company stock worth $2,635,714 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

ZTS stock opened at $170.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.51, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.50 and a 1 year high of $176.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $164.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.65.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.22. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

